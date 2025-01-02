Cleveland Guardians Sign Former Postseason Standout
A team can never have too much pitching, and the same can be said for the Cleveland Guardians, even though they had the best and deepest bullpen in baseball last season.
The Guardians added to that bullpen depth by signing RHP Luis Frias to a 2025 Minor League contract and invite to Major League Spring Training Camp this February.
Last season, Frias split his time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays and struggled a lot. He allowed 15 earned runs in just 9.2 innings pitched.
It is important to note that he dealt with a lengthy injury stint in the first half of last season, as Frias was sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.
Despite a rough 2024 season, Frias isn't too far removed from some of his best outings as a big leaguer.
The right-hander was integral for the Diamondbacks when they won the National League pennant and reached the World Series in 2023. During that playoff run, Frias posted a 1.35 ERA and struck out seven batters in seven relief appearances.
Cleveland's bullpen finished the 2024 season with an MLB-best 2.57 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. The Guardians also have a could of arms getting healthy, who will likely get spots on the major league roster.
It's hard to envision Frias making the Opening Day roster right out of the gate, but there is clearly still some potential with the 26-year-old.
He could certainly be a candidate to join the major league roster at any point during the season in the event the Guardians suffer any injuries to a reliever in 2025.