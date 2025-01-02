Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Sign Former Postseason Standout

Luis Frias signs with the Cleveland Guardians on a Minor League deal for the 2025 MLB season.

Tommy Wild

Oct 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Luis Frias (65) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning during game five of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Luis Frias (65) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning during game five of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

A team can never have too much pitching, and the same can be said for the Cleveland Guardians, even though they had the best and deepest bullpen in baseball last season.

The Guardians added to that bullpen depth by signing RHP Luis Frias to a 2025 Minor League contract and invite to Major League Spring Training Camp this February.

Last season, Frias split his time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays and struggled a lot. He allowed 15 earned runs in just 9.2 innings pitched.

It is important to note that he dealt with a lengthy injury stint in the first half of last season, as Frias was sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

Luis Frias throws a pitch
Apr 1, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luis Frias against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite a rough 2024 season, Frias isn't too far removed from some of his best outings as a big leaguer.

The right-hander was integral for the Diamondbacks when they won the National League pennant and reached the World Series in 2023. During that playoff run, Frias posted a 1.35 ERA and struck out seven batters in seven relief appearances.

Cleveland's bullpen finished the 2024 season with an MLB-best 2.57 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. The Guardians also have a could of arms getting healthy, who will likely get spots on the major league roster.

It's hard to envision Frias making the Opening Day roster right out of the gate, but there is clearly still some potential with the 26-year-old.

He could certainly be a candidate to join the major league roster at any point during the season in the event the Guardians suffer any injuries to a reliever in 2025.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News