Guardians Skipper Shares Reason To Start Gavin Williams In ALCS Game 4

Stephen Vogt discloses the Cleveland Guardians' rationale for starting Gavin Williams against the New York Yankees.

Sep 2, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
As the Cleveland Guardians advance deeper into the playoffs and the ALCS, their lack of starting pitching becomes increasingly evident. Games 1-3 against the New York Yankees were pretty lined up, but everyone was left guessing who would get the nod in Game 4.

Stephen Vogt announced on Thursday afternoon that Gavin Williams would start Game 4 on Friday night. The Guardians manager shared a straightforward reason for this.

"We need a starter for Game 4, and Gavin is ready to go. He's been good for us all year, and we're excited to give him the ball tomorrow," said Cleveland's skipper.

Stephen Vogt calls to the bullpen
Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians manger Stephen Vogt calls to the bull pen for a pitching change during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It'll be interesting to see how Williams fairs in his first postseason appearance and start. Vogt is correct in saying he's ready to go. He didn't pitch in the ALDS and has yet to take the mound in the first two games of the ALCS.

Williams hasn't pitched in a big league game since September 22, almost three full weeks ago. Some of this isn't his fault. Gavin was supposed to appear in the Guardians' regular season finale against the Houston Astros, but that game was canceled due to rain in the area. Then, Cleveland took the next four days off with the first-round bye.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Williams start slowly, but that's the opposite of what the Guardians need in a possible elimination game. Williams made 16 starts in the regular season and missed half the year because of an elbow injury. In those appearances, he had a 3-10 record, a 4.86 ERA, and a 1.37 WHIP.

The hard-throwing righty demonstrated at the end of his rookie season that he can shut down a lineup, and that's exactly what the Guardians will need from Williams in Game 4.

