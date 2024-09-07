Guardians Star Providing Lineup With Much-Needed Offense
The Cleveland Guardians are emerging from their offensive slump, thanks to production from a few unlikely heroes in their lineup.
One of those being second baseman Andres Gimenez.
Gimenez will always be known for his elite defense, but the offense has been a different story. Ever since his breakout 2022 season, the 26-year-old has had trouble finding consistency at the plate. When he's locked in, Gimenez can be one of the best contact hitters in the game and help spread out the threats in Cleveland's lineup.
Gimenez is going through another of those stretches right now. Over the last 15 games, he's hitting .241/.297/.431 with an OPS of .725 and a wRC+ of 104.
The main takeaway from this hot streak is the power he's displaying at the plate. Gimenez went over two months without a home run but put that slump to rest on August 30 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and has now hit three homers in the last eight games.
It also helps that these home runs came at crucial moments for the Guardians. His first homer against the Pirates series gave the Guardians a critical two-run lead at the time, and the second one put the team up early in the series finale. Gimenez's latest moon shot broke the Cleveland and Los Angeles Dodgers tie in the sixth inning of their series opener.
Stephen Vogt says he is seeing a difference in not only Gimenez swing, but his approach at the plate.
"He's looking to impact it, so he's playing around out front, and that's where they say the part happens. [Gimenez] has had a lot of loudouts. He had one in the first inning tonight and two or three the other day in Kansas City. So, he's been hitting the ball hard, just hasn't seen a lot of them fall. So, for him to clip a fastball, it was really good to see."
The Guardians will need Gimenez to continue this hot streak down the stretch if they want to return to the playoffs and make some noise in October. If his plate approach really has changed, as Vogt alluded to, then there's reason to believe this can be sustained.