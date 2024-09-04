Guardians Star Reveals What Makes Stephen Vogt A Great Manager
The Cleveland Guardians are currently in first place in their division, have one of the best records in baseball, and are in a prime position to return to the postseason this fall. Fans would be overwhelmed with joy if you told them that during spring training.
A large part of that has to do with the impact rookie manager Stephen Vogt has had on the team. All-Star David Fry appeared on Jim Rome's podcast and explained exactly what it is that makes Vogt such as a great manager and leader.
"He's awesome. I mean, he's just genuine," said Fry. "He steps into the clubhouse, [and] he's so relatable with all of the players. He just got done playing. He actually has a very similar journey to mine, where he made it up later, played a bunch of different positions, including catcher. So, for me, super easy to relate to. He's such a good communicator. I mean, it seems like every single day he's talking to somebody keeping you positive. Just letting you know that like, hey, he knows what you're going through, he's probably been through it too."
At the end of the day, a MLB manager needs to be a fantastic people person to be successful. There are so many working functions and moving parts in an organization. Sometimes, that means being the bearer of bad news as well.
Vogt, being a former journeyman player, understands all of this and has clearly made communication and transparency a key part of his managerial traits. His players are noticing that.
"We love him," said Fry. "Day one, you could tell, hey this guy, he's the real deal and obviously a huge part of why we're having a lot of success."