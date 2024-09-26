Guardians Manager Keeps Level Head After Bunt Breaks Up Perfect Game
The Cleveland Guardians entered the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s contest against the Cincinnati Reds with a 2-0 lead and a perfect game intact. Reds outfielder TJ Friedl would then lay down a bunt single to ruin the potentially historic night.
The Guardians' reaction after the game was as calm as possible.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt took to the podium and seemed pleased with the team’s 5-2 win. When asked about the play, he acknowledged the reality of the situation:
“Yeah there’s a perfect game on the line, but they’re trying to win the game…there’s going to be people all over the spectrum on whether that’s okay or whether it’s not, but that’s a good baseball play. Can’t knock [Friedl] for trying to get something going”
There’s nothing in the rule book stating a player can’t bunt to break up a perfect game, but many consider it an unwritten rule. Vogt sees a player looking for any opportunity to get his team back into the game, and ultimately that’s what happened with Friedl coming around to score later in the inning.
Cleveland wasn’t the only side of the clubhouse asked about the call. Questions came flying for the first Reds player to reach base.
“That’s what I do, there’s no surprise,” Friedl said. “I’ve gotten a lot of bunt hits off left-handed pitchers, and I’m playing the ballgame. It was a 2-0 game, and they had a perfect game.”
The Guardians haven’t had a no-hitter since Len Barker threw one on May 15, 1981, and it doesn’t look like anyone in 2024 is changing that stat.
The fans seem like they're the only group of people agitated by the entire situation. Guardians players and staff didn’t have a negative thing to say about Friedl’s bunt.
The Guardians appeared content walking away with a win on Wednesday and bringing themselves within a half-game of the top spot in the American League.