Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan Is On A Historical Run

Highest AVG by a CLE hitter thru 69 team G (min. 150PA):



1. Shoeless Joe Jackson (.414, 1913)

2. Tris Speaker (.405, 1921)

3. SJJ (.3984, 1912)

4. STEVEN KWAN (.3977, 2024)



The last MLB hitter to hit .397+ (min. 150PA) thru 69 team G was Joe Mauer (.421) in 2009.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Z4G7Ec6ZgC