Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan Is On A Historical Run
In an era of baseball that's heavily controlled by the long ball, Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan breaks conventional baseball norms.
The former fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft has been a spark plug to the Guardians' offense with his remarkable talent of generating hits at the top of the lineup. Guardians fans are well aware of Kwan's ability to hit for average, but the 2024 version of Cleveland's starting left fielder is beginning to reach new heights.
An injury to his left hamstring in early May has not hampered his dominant season. Kwan holds the highest WAR on the team at 2.7, which is an incredible feat considering that every player above him in this category has played at least 60 games this season.
After his recent 4-for-5 performance against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Kwan joined an elite group of Cleveland players batting when looking at their batting average through their first 69 games of a season:
But that's not the most impressive part about Kwan this season.
Since returning to Cleveland's lineup on May 31, Kwan has been one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball. The Guardians' leadoff bat has touted a .535 batting average and a .600 OBP, which ranks first since May 31. His 1.298 OPS during the 11-game span is the second-highest behind Yankees' Aaron Judge.
On top of that, Kwan is on an 11-game hit streak, which includes seven multi-hit games.
Even though Kwan has missed a portion of the season, the 26-year-old still has time to make a push for a starting position in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. He currently sits in fourth place in the AL outfielder voting, according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Kwan trails the Yankees' dynamic duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, along with Astros' Kyle Tucker.