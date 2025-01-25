Guardians Still Have List Of Needs Ahead Of Spring Training
The Cleveland Guardians' current roster could very well be the group they head into Spring Training with. Even though exhibition games start in less than a month, there are still clear areas where this team could upgrade.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently compiled a wish list for each MLB team to improve their roster before Spring Training.
For the Guardians, he identified an outfielder, starting pitcher, and second baseman as areas of need for Cleveland.
The biggest piece missing from Cleveland's roster has to be another starting pitcher.
As Rymer noted, "The Guardians have re-signed Shane Bieber and traded for Luis L. Ortiz, but their rotation needs more. It was second-to-last in MLB in rWAR last season."
Cleveland has options for pitchers who could start games for them. But the big unknown is what type of production those starters provide the Guardians.
It's a similar story in the outfield, outside of All-Star and Gold Glover Steven Kwan. The Guardians simply must get more offensive production out of this position group in 2025.
Perhaps Cleveland's plan is to carry baseball's 36th overall prospect, Chase DeLauter, starting on Opening Day. If that's the case, their lack of moves in the outfield would make more sense. However, this remains to be seen.
The Guardians still have numerous internal options for second base, such as Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman, or highly regarded prospect Juan Brito. Given that, it makes sense that they haven't signed or traded for an outside infielder.
The bottom line is this Guardians roster is far from perfect.
There are still clear areas that must be addressed for the team to be considered playoff contenders again in 2025.