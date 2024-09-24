Guardians Superstar Chasing Incredible History During Final Week Of Season
Everything is falling into place for the Cleveland Guardians.
They've already clinched a spot in the postseason and have won the American League Central for the 12th time in franchise history. All that's left is finishing out the final two series strong and healthy heading into the postseason.
However, Jose Ramirez still has a lot to play for in these final games of the regular season. He's chasing history and is on the cusp of doing something he's never done before in his 11-season career.
Ramirez is trying to record his first season with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases. The All-Star third baseman has already stolen a career-high 40 stolen bases this season, but he still needs three more home runs in the final five games to achieve this incredible milestone.
Ramirez hasn't taken his foot off the gas since Cleveland locked up a spot in the postseason. He stole another base and hit home runs in back-to-back games in the Guardians' series with the St. Louis Cardinals from over the weekend.
Ramirez will join an elite club if he is able to pull this off in the final week of the season. The last players to have a 40/40 season were Shohei Ohtani in 2024 and Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2023. But before that, it hadn't been done since Alfonso Soriano in 2006. In fact, Jose would become just the seventh player to accomplish this if he can pull it off.
Is three home runs in the next six days impossible for Ramirez? Absolutely not. But it's not a guarantee either. With that being said, all baseball fans should be tuned in to Ramirez's at-bats this final week to see if he can do it.