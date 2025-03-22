Guardians, Tanner Bibee Agree To Long-Term Contract Extension
It's already been an exciting week for Tanner Bibee, as he was announced as the Cleveland Guardians' 2025 Opening Day starter.
However, the good news keeps on coming as the team announced on Saturday afternoon that they had agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2029 with the 26-year-old pitcher. There is a club option on the deal for the 2030 season.
Bibee's deal covers the rest of his arbitration season and is reportedly worth a guaranteed $48 million, per The Athletic's Zack Meisel.
For all the talk about Cleveland's rotation troubles and lack of offseason moves, this is certainly a great way to solidify the present and future of the position group.
The 2025 season will be Bibee's third year in the big leagues, but he's already put together some solid career stats.
He owns a career ERA of 3.25, a 1.144 WHIP, and an ERA+ of 128. Some analysts are even predicting Bibee to get some Cy Young recognition during the 2025 season.
There's still some room for improvement for more development for the 26-year-old, but Bibee is already emerging and proving himself to be the ace of Cleveland's staff.
The Guardians don't typically keep their starting pitchers long-term. The front office developed a trend of trading away their starters when they only have one or two seasons of team control left.
This deal is a commitment by the Guardians that Bibee has the potential to be an All-Star-level pitcher for years to come, and it shows the pitcher's trust in the organization to help him develop into the best pitcher he can be.
