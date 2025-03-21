Guardians Scratch Slugger From Lineup for Precautionary Reasons
Kyle Manzardo looks like he's in store for a true breakout season with the Cleveland Guardians.
With Josh Naylor gone and David Fry's injury, Manzardo is going to get much more playing time and at-bats. The only thing that could jeopardize that is an injury, and that's what the Guardians are trying to avoid.
Manzardo was initially in Cleveland's Cactus League lineup on Friday, March 21, but the team announced shortly before the game started that he was scratched due to precautionary reasons with left shoulder inflammation.
Ralphy Velazquez (Cleveland's fifth ranked prospect) will now get the start at first base.
This will be a great opportunity for the 19-year-old to get playing time with the Major League team, but hopefully, this injustice is nothing too serious for Manzardio.
That said, playing it safe and resting Manzardo is the correct move at this point in training camp.
Opening Day is less than a week away, and the Guardians desperately need Manzardo to be a force in their lineup for the entire season. If he doesn't feel 100 percent, allowing him to take a day off is the right call.
Manzardo is currently hitting .326/.367/.609 with an OPS of .976 this spring, including two doubles and three home runs.
Depending on where Stephen Vogt has Jose Ramirez hitting on any given day, Manzardo could easily be Cleveland's second, third, or fourth hitter once the regular season starts.
Now is the time for him to rest up and get healthy before the 162-game marathon. The Guardians are going to need a healthy Manzardo if they hope to return to the playoffs in 2025.
