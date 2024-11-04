Guardians Pushed To Target Overlooked All-Star Slugger
The Cleveland Guardians need bats, and while they probably won't be landing Juan Soto, there are plenty of other options that should be available.
The question is, just how much money will the Guardians be willing to spend?
They should be amenable to spending something, which is why James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone has been able to identify a potential target for Cleveland: Joc Pederson.
"With Cleveland having far too many platoon/part-time players in the lineup, there is a clear need to have another everyday player, and Pederson would be a great candidate for that role," Mastrucci wrote.
Pederson is coming off of a 2024 campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he slashed .275/.393/.515 with 23 home runs and 64 RBI over 449 plate appearances. Those numbers would be more than welcome in the Guardians' maddeningly inconsistent lineup.
What's more, Pederson has a couple of All-Star appearances under his belt, most recently making a trip to the midsummer classic in 2022 with the San Francisco Giants.
Pederson owns a lifetime slash line of .241/.342/.469 and has always been a solid power bat. He topped out 36 homers with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019, and he has smashed well over 20 dingers six times since entering the big leagues in 2024.
The 32-year-old is certainly not much of a defensive player and would likely have to serve as Cleveland's designated hitter, which could make things complicated with Kyle Manzardo.
However, while Manzardo has potential, Pederson is a proven hitter who would instantly provide the Guardians' offense with a boost.
Pederson shouldn't be too expensive, and given his inability to effectively play the field, he could almost certainly be had on a short-term deal.
We'll see if Cleveland decides to take a look at him.