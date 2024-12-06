Guardians Trade All-Star Slugger To Astros In Blockbuster Idea
The Cleveland Guardians are coming off of an ALCS appearance, but because they are such a cost-conscious organization, trades are always on the table.
One player that could be on the move this offseason is All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor.
Naylor is entering his final year of club control, meaning he is slated to hit the free-agent market after next season. The Guardians are typically not in the business of doling out lucrative long-term contracts, so they could look to trade him now in order to recoup some value for him.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly has identified a potential fit for Naylor and is proposing that Cleveland sends him to the Houston Astros.
"Houston general manager Dana Brown could try to sign former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal, hoping he rebounds in his age-37 season," Kelly wrote. "But if the Astros are going to go the one-year route at first base, it may be a wiser course of action to call the Cleveland Guardians about first baseman Josh Naylor."
Naylor is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he slashed .243/.320/.456 with 31 home runs and 108 RBI over 633 plate appearances en route to his first All-Star selection.
The Guardians initially acquired the 27-year-old in a midseason trade with the San Diego Padres back in 2020.
Naylor became a full-time regular for Cleveland in 2022 and then had a breakout year in 2023, slashing .308/.354/.489 with 17 homers and 97 RBI across 495 trips to the dish.
Of course, if the Guardians are truly aiming to contend in 2025, it would be wise for them to add another bat rather than subtracting Naylor.