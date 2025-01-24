Guardians' Former Top Prospect Hit With Rough Take
Tyler Freeman was once viewed as one of the top prospect in the Cleveland Guardians' system and was largely praised for his versatility and developing bat.
However, he hasn't exactly lived up to expectations.
The 25-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2022, managing just 19 hits over 86 plate appearances. The following year, he began to get more playing time and slashed .242/.295/.366 with four home runs and 18 RBI through 168 trips to the dish.
The Guardians were hoping he would finally bust out in a full-time role in 2024, but he disappointed once again, slashing .209/.305/.321 with a mere seven homers and 32 RBI across 383 plate appearances.
Yes, Freeman has been solid defensively and can play multiple positions, but the rise of some of Cleveland's young outfielders makes it difficult to justify keeping him in the lineup.
James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone listed Freeman among a few Guardians players who really need to prove themselves in 2025, and he doesn't seem overly optimistic.
"The path to playing time in Cleveland has not been an easy one for Tyler Freeman, but he finally got his chance in 2024 and it became clear that perhaps it was not the best idea for his time on the field to be increased," Mastrucci wrote. " ... The only real reason why Freeman may stick on Cleveland's major league roster and continue to make appearances is due to his ability to play multiple positions and being better than the other options the Guardians have available to them who fit this description."
Cleveland struggled offensively as it was last season, so it is probably not a wise move for the Guardians to give him similar playing time this coming year unless he shows considerable improvement as a hitter.