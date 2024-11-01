Guardians Urged to Pursue Mets' Starter
With the MLB offseason officially underway, the Cleveland Guardians are going to be an interesting team to monitor.
While the Guardians do not usually spend aggressively in the offseason, that could change a bit this time around. No one should expect Cleveland to pursue the top-tier free agents on the market, but they could be a buyer for a piece or two in the middle tiers.
One need heading into the offseason is adding more quality starting pitching. For the Guardians to take the next step, their rotation has to be better. They could also use more run production.
That being said, let's look closer at a starting pitcher that could be targeted to help fix the issue.
Quincy Wheeler of Covering the Corner has suggested that New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino could be an intriguing option for Cleveland.
Severino would certainly be a nice addition for the Guardians' rotation. He is coming off of a quality season with the Mets and would likely land within the price range that Cleveland would be willing to pay.
During the 2024 season with New York, Severino ended up making 31 total starts. In those appearances, he compiled an 11-7 record to go along with a 3.91 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, a 2.7 K/BB ratio, and 182.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers show that he's not an "elite" pitcher, but he certainly is a quality starter. He'd be well worth signing for the Guardians.
At 30 years old, Severino could be a decently long-term option. Giving him a three-year deal or even up to four years could make sense for Cleveland.
While Severino would make sense for the Guardians, he would also make sense for quite a few other teams that could use rotation help. If Cleveland wants to sign him, they will need to make an aggressive pitch early on in free agency.
Obviously, there are plenty of other starting pitchers on the market. Severino might not even be a player that the Guardians show interest in. But, he's a name to keep an eye on.