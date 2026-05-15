Yankees vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 15

It’s Rivalry Weekend in MLB, and perhaps the best interleague rivalry is the Subway Series. It gets started on Friday night on Apple TV.

The New York Yankees head into Citi Field having lost five of their last six games. On the flip side, the New York Mets are feeling good after sweeping the Tigers at home.

We have a great pitching matchup on tap with Cam Schlittler set to face off against Clay Holmes.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Mets on Friday, May 15.

Yankees vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+119)

Mets +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Yankees -157

Mets +130

Total

7.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Yankees vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.35 ERA)

Mets: Clay Holmes (4-3, 1.86 ERA)

Cam Schlittler has not disappointed this season. He allowed three runs in five innings in back-to-back starts in early April, but has allowed just three runs (two earned) in 31.2 innings across his last five starts.

Clay Holmes has yet to allow more than two runs in a start, and has done that just once in his last three outings. In fact, he’s allowed just 3 runs on 12 hits with 18 strikeouts and 6 walks in 18.1 innings in his last three starts.

Yankees vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Yankees record: 27-17

Mets record: 18-25

Yankees vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Clay Holmes UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-138)

As mentioned above, Clay Holmes has yet to allow more than two runs in a start this season. He also allowed UNDER 2.5 earned runs in 22 of 31 starts last season. That’s a run of UNDER 2.5 earned runs in 30 of 39 starts over the last two years.

The Yankees have scored three runs or fewer in five of their last six games, only breaking out for six against the Orioles on Tuesday night.

I’ll take Holmes to keep the Yankees’ bats quiet tonight at home.

Yankees vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Subway Series is one of the best rivalries in baseball, and we’re getting three games of it this weekend. It starts with a great pitching matchup tonight between Cam Schlittler and Clay Holmes.

Both starting pitchers have an ERA under 2.00, and neither pitcher has allowed more than two runs in their last five starts.

The Yankees’ bats are struggling right now, and while the Mets just swept the Tigers, going up against Schlittler should slow them down.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-114)

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.