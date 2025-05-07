Cleveland Guardians Skipper Gets Honest About Two Relievers
The Cleveland Guardians split Tuesday's doubleheader with the Washington Nationals after disappointing performances by relief pitchers Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis. The Guardians mounted a six-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead over the Nationals, before surrendering four runs in the bottom half of the inning of the opening game in Washington.
However, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt remained relatively unfazed by the unusual stumble from two of his most reliable relievers. “At the end of the day, we roll with our best bullpen guys all the time. I think that’s a one-off for both of them,” Vogt responded when asked about Smith and Gaddis.
Smith, who suffered his first loss of the season, struggled through two-thirds of an inning, allowing three hits and four earned runs in his first blown save opportunity of 2025. Gaddis would complete the inning, but not before allowing a two-out double to former Guardian José Tena, which gave Washington a 10-8 lead.
Smith also maintained perspective about his lackluster outing, noting, “The blessing of being in the bullpen is that you get to learn what you can from it, forget about it, and be ready to pitch the next day."
After suffering the loss, the Guardians bounced back with a convincing 9-1 victory in the second half of the doubleheader. With the Detroit Tigers' matchup against the Colorado Rockies postponed due to rain, Cleveland now trails the division leaders by 1.5 games in the American League Central standings.
Logan Allen takes the mound for the Guardians in an early matchup today, as the team completes the series with the Nationals before traveling back to Cleveland.