Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Skipper Gets Honest About Two Relievers

Manager Stephen Vogt responds to rare bullpen collapse by Smith and Gaddis in Washington doubleheader.

Chris Wilson

Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) gives the ball to relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis (33) during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) gives the ball to relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis (33) during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians split Tuesday's doubleheader with the Washington Nationals after disappointing performances by relief pitchers Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis. The Guardians mounted a six-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead over the Nationals, before surrendering four runs in the bottom half of the inning of the opening game in Washington.

However, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt remained relatively unfazed by the unusual stumble from two of his most reliable relievers. “At the end of the day, we roll with our best bullpen guys all the time. I think that’s a one-off for both of them,” Vogt responded when asked about Smith and Gaddis.

Smith, who suffered his first loss of the season, struggled through two-thirds of an inning, allowing three hits and four earned runs in his first blown save opportunity of 2025. Gaddis would complete the inning, but not before allowing a two-out double to former Guardian José Tena, which gave Washington a 10-8 lead.

Smith also maintained perspective about his lackluster outing, noting, “The blessing of being in the bullpen is that you get to learn what you can from it, forget about it, and be ready to pitch the next day."

After suffering the loss, the Guardians bounced back with a convincing 9-1 victory in the second half of the doubleheader. With the Detroit Tigers' matchup against the Colorado Rockies postponed due to rain, Cleveland now trails the division leaders by 1.5 games in the American League Central standings.

Logan Allen takes the mound for the Guardians in an early matchup today, as the team completes the series with the Nationals before traveling back to Cleveland.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

feed

Published |Modified
Chris Wilson
CHRIS WILSON

Chris Wilson covers the NFL, MLB, NBA and college sports, originally starting his career focusing on the San Francisco 49ers. With awards including FanSided's 2019 NFL Contributor of the Year, Chris specializes in sports news and analysis, game theory, data analytics, and film breakdowns. His work has appeared at Locked On Podcast Network, FanSided, ClutchPoints, Niner Noise and many others, and continues to be featured on 49ers Webzone, InsideThe49, and numerous media outlets. You can find Chris across social media @cgawilson.

Home/News