Unexpected Starter Has Been Massive for Guardians Rotation
Logan Allen wasn't supposed to be in the Cleveland Guardians rotation heading into the 2025 season.
He forced his way onto the roster as a starter, a role Stephen Vogt said he "earned" coming out of spring training.
Four starts into the new year, and the unexpected pitcher is still proving why he deserves one of the five rotation spots, while being a massive boost for the Guardians' pitching staff.
Allen was roughed up a little bit in his season debut, giving up four earned runs to the San Diego Padres. However, he isn't the only pitcher to say he has struggled against the Padres this season.
However, since that appearance on April 1, Allen has been phenomenal.
In his last three starts, the southpaw has a 0.56 ERA (one earned run), 15 strikeouts, and issued just five walks.
Not only has Allen been punching hitters out at a high rate early in the season, but he's also generating a bunch of soft contact, which can be seen in his .239 BABIP over the same stretch.
This version of Allen is nowhere close to the one that was optioned to Triple-A in the middle of last season.
Vogt believes part of this success could be "the cutter-fastball combination into righties. [Hitters] have to make a late decision, and he's getting some weak contact on that. He's getting some called strikes because they think it's the cutter. So, his arsenal is working really well."
Besides the pitch mix and mechanics, Cleveland's skipper also loves the mindset Allen has had to open up the season.
"To me, it's the way he's going out there and competing, attacking," said Vogt.
Allen isn't going to get Cy Young votes for his recent pitching performances, but that doesn't mean these starts haven't been massive for the Guardians.
As Cleveland's fifth starter, Allen has done his job in all but one of his appearances this season and only looks to be getting better every time he toes the mound.
