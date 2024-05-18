David Fry “Earning Himself” More Playing Time With Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are in a unique position where they’re evaluating young talent for the future while also competing for the American League Central title. This has made Stephen Vogt’s job of finding playing time for everyone on the roster a difficult task.
David Fry has been one of those players who has been in and out of the lineup, but he may find himself in a more steady role moving forward.
Fry has numerous strengths in his game one of which is his ability to play just about everywhere on the field.
He’s already made appearances at catcher, first base, right field, and left field this season. Fry’s versatility is only one part of his game. He’s also been one of Cleveland’s most reliable bats this season, especially against left-handed pitching.
Friday night’s victory over the Minnesota Twins was a perfect example of this as Fry hit a two-run home run off Minnesota’s lefty reliever Steven Okert.
The success that Fry is finding in his current role and the way he’s conducted himself in the locker room is forcing Vogt to give him more playing time. Something Cleveland’s manager said he’s earned.
“He’s done such a great job in a limited role,” said Vogt after Friday’s game.
“No complaining. Never wonders why. He just keeps his head down and works. When he gets the opportunity he’s coming through. It’s so refreshing to see that with a player whose time is limited and he’s earning himself more.
Fry credits his success both in the field and at the plate to Cleveland’s coaching staff and the way they prepare him for each game.
“I think it speaks volumes to our preparation as a team and the staff and how well they communicate with us,” said Fry. “Especially, me personally playing all over the field. Like, ‘Hey be ready for left field, be ready for this, ready for that.’ They just do such a great job at helping me stay ready for that kind of moment.”
Fry may not have been one of Cleveland’s top prospects as he made his way through the farm system. But once you get to the majors, the only thing that matters are the stats you produce and how you help your team win.