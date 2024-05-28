Eli Morgan Activated From Injured List, Guardians Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon that will have an impact on their pitching staff.
Eli Morgan Activated From Injured List
Eli Morgan went on the injured list on April 17 due to right shoulder inflammation. Cleveland activated him on Tuesday afternoon before their second game against the Colorado Rockies.
Morgan had appeared in nine games in 2024 before the injury posting a 2.16 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. He spent nearly a month on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus where he appeared in six games. He pitched a total of 8.1 innings and gave up three hits and three runs. Morgan also struck out nine hitters and walked six batters.
Cleveland is still looking for more pitching depth out of their bullpen so adding back a multi-innings reliever such as Morgan is a welcome addition for the longevity of this group.
Xzavion Curry Optioned To Triple-A
The Guardians had to make a corresponding move in order to add Morgan to the Major League roster. In this case, Xzavion Curry was the odd man out and was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
Curry’s latest Big League appearance was on Monday against the Colorado Rockies where he gave up six earned runs in 3.1 innings of work. He looked fine the first time through the order but started to struggle with command the second time he saw Rockies hitters. Curry also gave up a three-run homer which has been an issue for the righty this season.
Curry entered Cleveland’s rotation for the injured Carlos Carrasco. Now, the Guardians will need to find another starter to fill that void once this spot comes around in the rotation.