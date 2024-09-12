Emmanuel Clase Within Striking Distance of Another Guardians Record
The single-season saves record in Cleveland baseball history is held by Jose Mesa with 46 in the 1995 season. With 16 games remaining, Cleveland Guardians closing pitcher Emmanuel Clase is just two saves away from tying the record.
Only six Cleveland pitchers have found themselves in the 40-save club. However, there’s only one repeat name on the list, and it's Emmanuel Clase.
The current Guardians closer proves his sustained dominance by reaching the milestone for a third consecutive season. Before Clase, the most recent addition was Joe Boroski in 2007.
The fireballer doesn’t want to settle for being in good company. Clase is coming for the top spot. The numbers don’t just favor him to be able to tie the record but to be able to break it. With 16 games left to go, Clase is on pace to pick up another four saves this season.
In just four seasons with the Guardians, he’s already the all-time saves leader for Cleveland. It would only make sense for him to hold the single-season record too.
Breaking the record could lead to some playoff success for the Guardians. After all, when the record was last claimed by Mesa, the Guardians made their way to the World Series. It was here they would eventually fall to the Atlanta Braves four games to two.
While Clase surely etches himself in the Cleveland history books this season, he could find his name in the national spotlight.
There’s no question the Dominican pitcher has been the best closer in baseball this season. Not only does he lead the majors in saves with 44, but the twenty-six-year-old also holds the best ERA among closers this season with an outstanding average of 0.67.
The statistics have the right-hander in the conversation for the Cy Young Award. If Clase were to accomplish the feat, he would be the first reliever to win the award since Dodgers pitcher Eric Gagne in 2003 and the first American League reliever since Athletics closer Dennis Eckersley in 1992.