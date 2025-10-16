Five players the Cleveland Guardians should target this offseason
The Cleveland Guardians managed to blaze their way into the MLB playoffs, but a lackluster showing in the wild-card round showed they were a few pieces short of a run.
Although players such as Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso or Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker would all be welcomed additions to Cleveland, the odds are that ownership would not want to make a financial commitment that extreme.
With that being said, the Guardians feel close enough to contenders that investing an extra $10–20 million into their payroll for quality players makes it worth the cost.
Trent Grisham, OF
Spotrac Market Value: $12,052,666
Outfielders are going to be a running theme throughout, considering the potential move of outfielder Steven Kwan along with the lackluster hitting that came from all three positions during the season.
Grisham enjoyed a career year with the Yankees, mashing 34 home runs with an .812 OPS. His 17.3% chase rate ranks him in the 99th percentile of hitters, a welcome sign considering the outfielding struggles of the Guardians.
A 28-year-old left-handed outfielder, Grisham would provide another quality power bat to complement Kwan’s contact-oriented approach if they choose to keep him.
Ryan Helsley, RP
Spotrac Market Value: $13,643,260
Ryan Helsley’s run after the trade deadline for the Mets left much to be desired, with a change of scenery more of a given than speculation.
The 31-year-old flamethrower’s 2024 ERA doubled with some change, ballooning from 2.04 to 4.50 in 2025.
There have been whispers about whether closing pitcher Emmanuel Clase will pitch again in MLB after allegations stemming from betting on games.
Whether the Guardians believe in Cade Smith or not to get the job done, the bullpen must fill a massive gap if they lose their closer.
Long-standing success in rebuilding pitcher value has been a staple of Guardians baseball, and if Helsley can rebound to his All-Star status, Cleveland will have themselves a team-friendly contract.
Josh Naylor, 1B
Spotrac Market Value: $15,118,549
Nothing beats a homecoming, right?
Despite being shipped off to Arizona during the 2024 offseason, the 28-year-old first baseman contributed a .295 batting average, 20 home runs, an .815 OPS and a career-high 30 stolen bases.
His strong suits are everything the Guardians need, and bringing Naylor back would add more depth to the designated hitter spot for Kyle Manzardo.
There is a chance that he re-signs with the Seattle Mariners, but if he hits the open market, Cleveland would be wise to spend the money to bring the former Guardian back.
Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox
Current AAV: $8,000,000
There had to be at least one trade candidate on the list.
It has felt like over a year now that the Boston Red Sox have been trying to move on from Duran given their crowded outfield.
The money, once again, might be the issue for the Guardians to pull the trigger, but they have the pieces to get a deal done without breaking the bank.
Duran is another player on the list coming off a down year, batting .256 with 16 home runs and 24 stolen bases, which makes him an exceptional buy-low candidate, especially if he can get back to his near-.300 batting average self from 2023 and 2024.
Luis Rengifo, 3B/OF
Spotrac Market Value: $10,344,481
A versatile option coming off a down year just feels like a Guardians pickup, and the price tag feels right, too.
Rengifo’s .238 batting average was a steep decline from 2024, when he put together a .300 average with 24 stolen bases.
Again, if Cleveland does not want to spend much in free agency to improve the roster, they will need to go after players who have potential but need to bounce back.
The Guardians had a .226 batting average in 2025, only .001 higher than the 30th-ranked Angels that Rengifo was a part of.
It is not an attractive player name, but Rengifo’s ability to play both the infield and outfield, along with his history of contact hitting, makes him an option for Cleveland.