Cleveland Guardians could pursue these outfield upgrades this offseason
The Cleveland Guardians could be in the market for a few key upgrades in the outfield over the course of the winter months.
Guardians' President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti spoke with Zack Meisel of The Athletic to discuss what this year's offseason could look like. The two met in early October shortly after the Guardians season ended with their loss in the wildcard round, which highlights Meisel’s discussion as to where the Guardians could look to make improvements.
The Guardians could use a surge of production in center field and right field, mainly due the lack of offense from any of their outfielders. With Kwan not having quite the season as he did in 2024, it’s crucial for Cleveland to address that need for more help in center and right field to give the lineup a boost in 2025.
Cleveland did decide to call-up and give playing time to both Chase DeLauter and George Valera, with the expectation from Chris Antonetti being that DeLauter and Valera will both compete for a roster spot in Spring Training next year, according to Meisel in The Athletic.
This doesn’t mean Cleveland won’t at least survey their options in center and right field, with a few notable names to consider mentioned in Nick Deeds’ article for MLB Trade Rumors.
“GM Mike Chernoff noted to reporters (including Meisel) that the club ranked 28th in runs per game this year and described the offense as a “clear area” in need of improvement next season," Deeds wrote.
It's hard to argue that adding a name like Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers or Chas McCormick of the Astros to their lineup. Both would give you more power hitting but will also give you a major upgrade on defense to pair with Kwan as he continues his play as their everyday left fielder.
To start the season in 2025, Kwan was batting over a .300 batting average all the way through June while showcasing his elite defensive abilities with his lengthy fielding and stellar arm strength that makes him such a valuable asset to Cleveland’s lineup.
Both Steven Kwan and star third baseman Jose Ramirez have publicly commented on their love for Cleveland, as well as Ramirez commenting on his hope for their front office to spend some money this offseason. Guardians' fans have continued to let it be known that they want their team to also go all in on a run at contending for a title in 2026 and beyond.
In a tough division that the AL Central has become, Cleveland faces immense pressure to recapture their third straight division title in 2025, and that pressure comes from the Detroit Tigers.
The showing put out by the Tigers in the divisional round of the playoffs was impressive, which really strengthens the argument for more power and production for the Guardians offense.