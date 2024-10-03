Former Cleveland Fan Favorite Retires From Professional Baseball
The Cleveland Guardians have had a number of fan-favorite players over the past two-plus decades.
From current third baseman José Ramírez to former outfielder Grady Sizemore, a number of Cleveland players during this span have been known for their exceptional performance and personality.
For Guardians fans, another player in this group would be former outfielder Shin-Soo Choo.
The 42-year-old finally retired from professional baseball after concluding his 2024 season with the KBO’s SSG Landers. He played nearly 3,000 regular season professional baseball games across Minor League Baseball, Major League Baseball, and the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
Choo was acquired by Cleveland from the Seattle Mariners in 2006 as part of the trade that sent first baseman Ben Broussard to Seattle.
Choo, a South Korea native, then spent six-plus seasons with Cleveland from 2006 through 2012. He hit .292 with 736 hits, 162 doubles, 19 triples, 83 home runs, 372 RBI, 85 stolen bases, and an .852 OPS in 685 regular season games.
Arguably his best season with the team was in 2010, when he hit .300 with career-highs of 22 home runs, 90 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. This performance led to him finishing 14th in the 2010 AL MVP voting.
Choo recorded a number of single-season career-bests during his time with Cleveland, including a .309 batting average (2008), 43 doubles (2012), six triples (2009), a .549 slugging percentage (2008), and a .946 OPS (2008).
He was then traded to the Cincinnati Reds following the 2012 season as part of the three-team deal that brought Trevor Bauer, Drew Stubbs, Jason Donald, Matt Albers, and Brayan Shaw to Cleveland.