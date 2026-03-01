Big Takeaways From First Week of Cleveland Guardians Spring Training

With one week already under the belt out in Goodyear, Arizona, the Cleveland Guardians are well underway to getting ready for the 2026 season.

Here are some things we learned so far.

The One Concern

The availability of Chase DeLauter. After just six AB's in two games to kick off the Spring, the former 2022 first round draft pick reported symptoms about soreness, and has been missing from the lineup since then.

The good news is that he's actually back in the lineup today at DH batting second. Expect some more DH starts and days off in between to help DeLauter ease back into game form. But the fact that we already had to deal with this in just week one of the Spring is concerning.

What to be happy about

George Valera is solidifying his spot on the Opening Day roster. Hitting a hot .417/.462/1.212 in 12 AB's, he also has one home run and one double to go along with it. With three of his four defensive starts coming in RF as well, it's clear that the Guardians are planning on him be a regular member of this year's outfield.

On top of Valera, you also have Bo Naylor, Ralphy Velazquez, andKahlil Watson all standing out offensively. Naylor is the biggest one in terms of who will for sure be on the roster come Opening Day. In 10 AB's, he has put up 5 hits with three of them being doubles, drawn two walks, and struck out just twice so far.

Velazquez and Watson are two other prospects off to a hot start making their name known throughout Goodyear. With his power and ability to play first base, we should get to see Velazquez in Cleveland at some point this summer.

Jaison Chourio and Petey Halpin both hitting .375 in eight AB's each. Both prospects have earned more playing time up to this point.

Pitching wise, it's pretty hard to come away with anything as you would like to see their innings get worked up more before reacting to anything.

We can acknowledge, but no cause for concern.

Extremely slow starts offensively from Kyle Manzardo, Nolan Jones, and Johnathan Rodriguez. Manzardo is the last person anyone should be worried about. But as for Jones and Rodriguez, they both need to start showing something in March as they both should be on very short leashes.

The middle infield off to a sluggish start featuring Juan Brito, Angel Genao, and Gabriel Arias. You would like to see more of these young guys take advantage in Spring Training.

Tanner Bibee looking more like his 2025 form than 2024 and before. Let's say this again. It's EARLY, especially for pitchers. What we saw from Bibee in his second start gave us bad flashbacks from his first half last season, but you have to give pitchers time to build their arms back up.

Overall, you have to be pleased with the start the Cleveland Guardians have had out in Goodyear, Arizona as we finally enter March.