Former Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Wants To Continue Pitching In MLB
Some players have reached legendary status with an organization, and no matter what happens moving forward, fans will still root for them when they're on the field.
Carlos Carrasco had reached that point even before being traded to the New York Mets in 2021, but he ingrained himself even further in the city's lore when he returned to the Cleveland Guardians for the 2024 season.
Outside of a few stints on the injury list, Cookie was part of Cleveland's rotation until the end of the season, when the Guardians designated him for assignment.
With Carrasco being 37 years old, there were some serious questions about whether he would continue pitching in the big leagues or if the former Cy Young candidate would call it a career.
It appears Cookie plans to hold off on returning and pitch in the majors for a few more seasons. MLB.com's Anthony Castrovice revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Carrasco said he has begun offseason training and wants to pitch two more seasons.
Carrasco is a free agent and does not currently have a team for next season. The former Cleveland pitcher could theoretically return to the Guardians organization, the same team he started his career with, to finish out his career.
However, he may need to settle for a minor league deal and prove from there that he's still able to contribute in a big league rotation or out of the bullpen. This was the same situation he found himself in after signing a minor league deal with the Guardians ahead of the 2024 season.
Wherever Carrasco ends up, he'll always be a fan favorite in Cleveland.