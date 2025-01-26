Former Cleveland Rotation Given Massive Recognition
The Cleveland organization has always been known for its elite pitching development. In 2025, the Guardians have the best bullpen in baseball, with some exciting young arms at the top of their rotation.
However, Cleveland, at one point in time, had one of the best rotations in MLB, and there's one group that stands out above the rest.
Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports ranked MLB's top 10 best rotations over the last 30 years, and Cleveland's 2018 rotation came in at No. 10.
This legendary group consisted of:
Corey Kluber (2.89 ERA)
Trevor Bauer (2.21 ERA)
Carlos Carrasco (3.38 ERA)
Mike Clevinger (3.02 ERA)
Shane Bieber (4.55 ERA)
"A year after Kluber's second Cy Young Award with the club and two years before a then-rookie Bieber's first, this iteration of Cleveland's elite rotation was record-setting in its own right," wrote Kavner.
"The 2018 Guardians are the only team in MLB history to have four pitchers (Kluber, Bauer, Carrasco, Clevinger) with at least 200 strikeouts in a single season. Over the past 30 years, the 2018 Cleveland rotation ranks third in strikeout-to-walk ratio and is one of only three teams with four starters who were worth at least 4.0 bWAR. The depth of the group gives it a spot on this list."
This group is undoubtedly the top rotation in franchise history, and some argue that they should be ranked even higher on this list.
Looking back on this rotation almost eight years later, it is incredible to think about how few runs they gave up and how many they imposed their will night after night.
As Kavner also points out, this rotation is "the only team in MLB history to have four pitchers (Kluber, Bauer, Carrasco, Clevinger) with at least 200 strikeouts in a single season."
It'll be difficult for another group in club history to ever overcome this special rotation. But with Cleveland's pitching development, anything is possible.