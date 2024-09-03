Former MLB All-Star Believes Guardians' Jose Ramirez Should Be In MVP Conversation
The American League MVP race is coming down to two players, Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr.
Each player is more than deserving of winning the award, but there's still one other player who should at least be in the conversation. That's Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians, who is once again putting up superstar-type stats.
This is something former MLB All-Star A.J. Pierzynski brought attention to on Tuesday's episode of Foul Territory. Some of his quotes from the debate include:
"He's got 34 (home runs) and 34 (steals) right now, and nobody's mentioned him. And he's got 105 [RBI], and nobody's even mentioning him in anything," said Pierzynski. "That's where you guys are like, this and that, and a 40/40 [season], I get it. But think about that, that's crazy, that's crazy that nobody's even mentioning that anywhere. They're in first place, and he's got a shot at 40/40, and nobody's mentioned it. He's got more homers and more stolen bases than Bobby Witt Jr.."
Scott Braun, Todd Frazier, and Pierzynski's conversation shifted to who else should be in the MVP race, and names such as Juan Soto and Gunnar Henderson were mentioned.
Here's the full clip of their conversation.
Braun predicts that right now, Henderson would probably still finish ahead of Ramirez, based on how he believes the writers will cast their vote. Braun mentions that Henderson still has a better WAR than Ramirez and plays a "mean shortstop." Pierzynski countered that point with J-Ram's elite defense at third base.
"If [Ramirez] finishes 40/40, that normally is an MVP," continued Pierzynski. "Most years, everybody would be like, 'Ha, 40/40 on first place team, that's the MVP.' No one's even talking about it. He's got what, 73 punchouts and 105 RBI, in today's game. 34 [home runs], 38 stolen bases, plays a great third base, hits third, doesn't have a lot of protection, doesn't have Soto hitting behind him like Judge does."
Pierzynski's point in all of this doesn't appear to be that Ramirez should be MVP when the season ends. Rather, he seems to be calling out how underappreciated he's been all season and that he at least deserves some recognition in the race.
It's hard to argue with anything of that.