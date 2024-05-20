Francisco Lindor Reflects On Return To Cleveland
Francisco Lindor will take the field at Progressive Field for the first time since 2020 and it’ll be the first time with fans in the ballpark since 2019.
His time in Cleveland came to an end on January 7, 2021, when the organization traded him along with Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets in exchange for a package centered around Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario.
Lindor spoke with the media ahead of the Guardians and Mets series and reflected on his time in Cleveland and also coming back to the place where his career started.
“Well, I walked in a different route,” said Lindor. “I usually come through a player's parking lot. This time I came through the tunnel, so it was different, but I missed it. I missed it. This was my home for a while and it feels great to be here. For sure.”
Lindor made a lot of memories in Cleveland, but one in particular stands out the most. That would be how much the team won while he was here.
“Winning. Winning. There's nothing better than winning. I know we didn't finish the ultimate goal. We didn't close it out, but just the experiences of winning and pouring champagne on each other and creating memories that way with teammates, their families, our whole entire family front office. It was a great experience and seeing the crowd, how they got behind us with the rally towels and when it was all red and all white, it was pretty cool.”
Every time the grounds crew pulls the tarp over the diamond, fans are painfully reminded of the 2016 World Series rain delay that hauled the team's momentum which ultimately ended with the Chicago Cubs snapping their 82-year championship drought.
Fans aren’t the only ones who think about that World Series. Lindor revealed that he thinks about that too.
“A lot. Yeah. Walking down this hallway, actually, right around where I'm standing right now, it was where [Chicago’s] whole families and players were celebrating. So yeah, I think about it a lot. Probably until I win one or maybe after I still think about it. I think it's, that's just part of the journey. That's something that you got to keep in the back of the head so you can continue to grow from it and you can continue to be better day in and day out. Was there ever”
Lindor said he doesn’t expect any sort of reaction or applause from the fans. However, he has “nothing but love for them.” For all of the memories he created, an ovation is something Lindor is certainly worthy of.