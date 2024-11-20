Guardians Acquire Single-A Outfielder From Cubs In Eli Morgan Trade
On Wednesday, it was reported that the Cleveland Guardians traded right-handed relief pitcher Eli Morgan to the Chicago Cubs for a Class A player.
This player's name is now known, officially completing the deal.
The Guardians announced that they have acquired Single-A outfielder Alfonsin Rosario from Chicago. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, the 20-year-old right-handed hitter is currently MLB Pipeline's 21st-ranked Cubs prospect.
Rosario was selected by Chicago in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of P27 Academy in Lexington, South Carolina. He was initially committed to play junior college baseball at Chipola College (FL), but chose to forgo his commitment to sign with the Cubs.
After playing nine games in rookie ball last year, Rosario played his first full professional season with the Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans in 2024.
And he excelled, hitting .230 with 88 hits, 18 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 73 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and a .767 OPS in 109 games. Rosario ranked third in the Carolina League in both RBI and extra-base hits (38), fourth in both home runs and total bases (162), and seventh in slugging percentage (.462).
He was one of just three Single-A players with at least 16 home runs and 20 stolen bases during the 2024 campaign.
Rosario joins a strong group of Guardians outfield prospects, seven of whom are on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Guardians Prospects list.
Based on his productive 2024 season with Single-A Myrtle Beach, Rosario could start next year with the defending High-A Midwest League Champion Lake County Captains. But time will ultimately tell where his 2025 campaign will begin.