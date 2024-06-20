Guardians' Gavin Williams Set to Make Next Rehab Assignment
Cleveland Guardians' SP Gavin Williams continues to make his way back to the big league and will make his next rehab assignment tomorrow with the Akron RubberDucks.
This start will be his first time back with Cleveland's Double-A affiliate since his short stint with the squad last season.
Williams has yet to make his 2024 debut due to right elbow inflammation sustained back in March during spring training. He was originally placed on the 15-day injury list, however, was moved to the 60-day injury list on May 9 because of setbacks in his recovery.
The former 2021 first-round pick has appeared in four games with the Guardians' Triple-A affiliate Columbus Clippers as a part of his rehab assignment. In those starts, Williams has posted a 7.88 ERA while giving up seven runs on 11 hits.
Cleveland's lack of depth in the starting pitching department makes the return of Williams critical for the squad.
Ace pitcher Shane Bieber is out for the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, while Triston McKenzie has struggled since his return from multiple injuries last season. The Guardians have relied on McKenzie, Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen, and Ben Lively thus far in 2024 but need more arms.
The North Carolina native was a key part of the pitching rotation last season, appearing in 16 games for Cleveland. Williams finished his first major league season with a 3-5 record and a 3.29 ERA in 82 innings.
The flame throwing righty tallied a 1.26 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 2023, but did not receive much help from his offense If Williams can return to his 2023 version, he will benefit from the newly-reformed Guardians' offense.