Three things the Cleveland Guardians should wish for this Christmas

It is hard to believe it's that time of year, but Christmas time is here! Not only is it Christmas, but it also marks that we are less than two months away from pitchers catchers reporting to Goodyear, Arizona.

The Guardians so far have put their primary focus this offseason into bullpen depth which is very important after the loss of one of the top closers in the league, Emmanuel Clase. The front office seems to trust Cade Smith in taking over that closer role for good after putting up a 8-5 record, 2.93 ERA, 1.005 WHIP, 104 strikeouts, 19 walks, and 16 saves in the 2025 season.

With Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski, Matt Festa, and Tim Herrin rounding out the rest of the bullpen, Cleveland knew they needed to add more depth going into the offseason. They did just that by bringing in three different arms. Shawn Armstrong at 35 years old is the veteran signing they went in on who should be a good guy to rely on in the 6th inning or later.

Cleveland also added Connor Brogdon, a 30-year old free agent coming over from the Los Angeles Angels . As well as Peyton Pallette, a 24-year old Rule 5 Draft pick from the Chicago White Sox who Cleveland selected at the Winter Meetings.

So what else are the Guardians wishing for this Christmas?

No.1: Health

The 2026 season for the Guardians is essentially going to down to if their young top prospects can stay healthy. With George Valera and Chase DeLauter both being late season call-ups and getting exposed to the major leagues, both were very quality contributors to end the 2025 season.

But the problem is how often can both be on the field in 2026. Valera has missed over 150 games in Triple-A since 2023, including last year when he did not play until June due to rehabbing from knee surgery. While DeLauter himself has missed over 130 games since being drafted in the first round of the 2022 Draft as the 16th overall pick.

Simply put, these two guys on the field at the same time was a huge reason why the Guardians went on a late season run. WIth tons of upside from both, the front office is also likely to take a look at Juan Brito and Travis Bazzzana at some point in 2026. Brito and Bazzana also both missed time in 2025 due to injuries. If it was not for Brito getting hurt twice last season, we very likely would have seen him in Cleveland as a late season call-up.

If the top prospects stay healthy with their upside, it is safe to say the 2026 season can be a lot better offensively. But that is a big if unfortunately at this rate.

No. 2: Another bat

Whether it is a right-handed bat or left-handed bat, the Guardians need to add one more bat to this offense. After designating Jhonkensy Noel for assignment as well as losing Lane Thomas, it would make more sense to go out and get a right-handed bat.

Names like Austin Hays, Miguel Andujar, and Harrison Bader would make the most sense right-handed wise. Luis Robert Jr. could be a potential trade candidate for the White Sox after his name popped up in trade rumors last season, but do not expect anything big from Paul Dolan.

As for the left-handed side of things, Brendan Donovan and Alek Thomas would be the most realistic targets. In fact, Donovan has been linked to Cleveland often this offseason as he can contrubute to both, the infield and outfield.

The Guardians are among teams interested in trading for OF/2B Brendan Donovan, per @dgoold #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/grLxbS31Nc — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) November 13, 2025

If you want an out-of-box trade target, Jarren Duran could possibly be on the move from Boston but it is very unlikely for Dolan to make a splash.

No. 3: A late season breakout from top prospects

The 2025 Guardians success was heavily relied on late season call-ups from Valera and DeLauter who both contributed in a big way showing their upside. This year, those top candidates would be Brito and Bazzana.

They would also be the easiest to call up if Brayan Rocchio or Gabriel Arias struggles to start the season. But as mentioned before, these two prospects also have to stay healthy in order to make a difference. Two other names to watch out for in 2026 are Bo Naylor and C.J. Kayfus who the Guardians are wishing for a massive breakout from both guys.

Whoever it is, Santa needs to bring some late season magic back.