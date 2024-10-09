Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Held Scoreless Again, Tigers Win 3-0 In ALDS Game 3

Cleveland went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position against Detroit on Wednesday afternoon.

Logan Potosky

Oct 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning in game three of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians fell to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 3-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Offensively, the Guardians had a handful of chances to convert with runners on base, but unfortunately could not cash in. In all, they went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Cleveland began the top of the second inning with back-to-back singles from Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas, but the next three hitters were retired, leaving runners on the corners.

The following frame, Steven Kwan hit an infield single and reached second base on an ensuing throwing error with one out. This was the first of three hits on the day for the Guardians' left fielder. Eventually, an intentional walk to José Ramírez put runners on first and second with two outs. However, Naylor grounded out to end the half-inning.

Then, in the top of the fifth, consecutive singles from Brayan Rocchio and Kwan put a pair of runners aboard with one out. But a strikeout from David Fry and a flyout from Ramírez ended the Guardians' chances of a potential rally.

A baseball player hits a baseball while wearing a navy jersey, gray pants, a navy helmet, and white batting gloves.
Two innings later, a Rocchio walk and Kwan single set up another possible scoring chance with two outs. In the ensuing at-bat, Fry roped a line drive to third base, but Tigers third baseman Matt Vierling made a jumping catch to prevent a potential extra-base hit.

Alex Cobb, in his first start since September 1, suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs on three hits in three innings of work. The right-hander's earned runs allowed were courtesy of a two-out RBI single from Riley Greene in the bottom of the first, and a sacrifice fly from Vierling two innings later.

Then, out of the Cleveland bullpen, Eli Morgan permitted an RBI double to Spencer Torkelson in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Guardians now face elimination, and will need to win two consecutive games against Detroit to keep their 2024 season alive. First pitch for Game 4 of the ALDS is set for Thursday night at 6:08 p.m. from Comerica Park in Detroit.

