Guardians lose Game 1 as the Tigers steal the concept of 'Guards Ball'
Cleveland Guardians fans knew it was going to be a tough day for the offense in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers. Tarik Skubal was on the mound, and that meant zero mistakes could be made. Unfortunately, the Guardians were beat at their own game.
The key to "Guards Ball" is elite starting pitching, elite defense, and scoring runs by any means necessary, even if the ball never leaves the infield. The Tigers were the masters of "Guards Ball" on Tuesday.
Skubal looked like the clear AL Cy Young winner with 14 strikeouts in 7.2 innings. He did allow a run, but made up for it by only allowing three hits. The only batter he struggled throwing strikes to was Austin Hedges, which continues to make no sense.
Gavin Williams, to his credit, matched Skubal for much of the game. He had eight strikeouts in six innings and left with zero earned runs to his name. The problem was two unearned runs came across thanks to key errors by Johnathan Rodriguez and Jhonkensy Noel, respectively. Those two also combined to go 0-6 with five strikeouts, leading to some harsh reactions on social media by fans.
Rodriguez's error came in the top of the first when he booted a ball in right field, allowing Kerry Carpenter to turn a single into a double. This came after Williams got two outs on two pitches to start the game. Carpenter then scored on a Spencer Torkelson single, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.
The Guardians would come back to tie the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Gabriel Arias infield single that took a review to confirm the run. The pitchers were rolling, and things were back to even.
The critical error came in the top of the seventh when Noel failed to get his foot on first base to record an out. This put runners at first and third, and is when the Tigers used the "Guards Ball" concept to perfection. A bunt brought home a run, and the Tigers were ahead 2-1.
But it appeared the magic had returned in the bottom of the ninth. Jose Ramirez led off the inning with a hard hit to Javier Baez, who made a bad throw to first that allowed Jose to get all the way to third with no outs. Even the official MLB Twitter account noted it was more of the same seen from the team all September.
Sadly, the magic dissappeared on a weak grounder by Kyle Manzardo right to the pitcher. Ramirez broke for home and was thrown out, killing the momentum and ultimately leading to the 2-1 defeat.
The Guardians only had four hits, but it was the two errors that doomed their chances against an ace in Skubal. But now that he has had his turn, fans are hoping the offense can wake up in Game 2 to force a deciding Game 3.