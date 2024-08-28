Guardians Loss To Royals Could Have Major Playoff Implications
And just like that, the Cleveland Guardians' nine-game lead in the American League Central at the beginning of June is down to zero as the Kansas City Royals are now tied for the lead in the division.
This movement came on Tuesday night as the Royals convincigly took down the Guardians, 6-1, as Kansas City's offense exploaded late and Cleveland's never got it going.
However, this game, even at the end of August, could have major playoff implications come October. Kansas City's win over the Guardians on Tuesday clinches a season series victory over Cleveland, which is the primary tiebreaker between two teams in the event they finish with identical records.
This essentially gives the Royals an extra game on the Guardians in the division. It's the same tiebreaker that Cleveland currently has over the Minnesota Twins.
The tiebreaker, which is now in the hands of the Royals, could decide whether the Guardians have home-field advantage in the playoffs, what their seed is, or whether they make it to the postseason at all.
The season series between the Royals and Guardians was truly never close.
Cleveland first saw the Royals at the beginning of June when the two teams split a two-game set, with one game postponed due to weather. The next time they faced off was in Kansas City at the end of June, and the Royals took three of the four games in that series. That brings us to August, where KC has already taken the first three games of the series, with one more to play on Wednesday afternoon.
One of the Guardians' biggest flaws this season has been how they've played against their own division. Now, that could hurt them and their chances of returning to the postseason this October.