Cleveland Guardians Victory Over Minnesota Twins Could Have Major Playoff Implications
The Cleveland Guardians overcame a rough stretch and a seven-game losing streak and split their four-game set with the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. Minnesota was picking up ground on Cleveland in the division, but no additional games were added by the Twins following this weekend.
However, this weekend's outcome could have major playoff implications down the stretch and could determine who wins the American League Central in 2024.
The Guardians entered this weekend with a perfect 7-0 record against the Twins this season. They needed just two more wins to get to nine and clinch a season series victory over Minnesota, and that’s exactly what they accomplished.
Their first win of the weekend came behind a stellar start from Gavin Williams and solo home runs from Steven Kwan and Bo Naylor. Cleveland followed that up on Sunday with a classic Guardians four-run sixth inning behind contact hitting and base running.
All of this is important because Cleveland now owns the primary tiebreaker between them and Minnesota. There is no longer a game 163 in the event that both teams finish the season with the same record. The team with the better winning percentage in head-to-head matchups will get the jump over the other.
That advantage now goes to Cleveland.
The Guardians still have three more games against the Twins this season, with the two teams meeting up at Progressive Field in the middle of September for one more series. While it would be nice to win every game against your primary division rival, Cleveland essentially adds an extra game in the standings with them winning the season series.