Guardians Make Surprising Trade, Nolan Jones Headed To The Rockies

We knew that the Guardians were going to be making some moves on Tuesday. They had to do something to get their 40-man roster together before the Rule-5 Draft. However, some of the moves that the organization made are a little head-scratching.

One of these trades was the Guardians sending prospect Nolan Jones to the Rockies.

Jones was Cleveland's second-round pick in 2016 (55 overall) and he finally made his debut with the club in 2022. He started his MLB career red hot, but then quickly fell off the more games he played.

In the month of July Jones had a .286 batting average, a .857 OPS, five doubles, and two home runs. But then he only hit .167 with a .333 OPS in the 10 games he played in August before getting demoted to Triple-A.

Many fans looked at Jones as a future power-bat in Cleveland's lineup. Something that this team desperately needs. His future was never going to be in the outfield with the number of prospects the Guardians have in the Minors and Majors. However, a window seemed to be opening for him at first base.

But that potential plan was scrapped when Jones was dealt to the Colorado Rockies for infield prospect Juan Brito.

This move is definitely ... interesting.

The last thing you would think the Cleveland organization needs is another infield prospect. They already have a surplus of those all the way from the Minor League to the Major League.

The one thing I will say is that Cleveland usually comes out victorious in the trades they make. Just look at all the deals they've made with the Padres over the last few years. But if Jones starts crushing mammoth home runs at Coors Field next year it's going to be very hard to not start asking some questions.

As for now, we just have to wait and see how this trade plays out and see what other moves Cleveland makes in the offseason.

