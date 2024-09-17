Guardians Manager Gets Emotional After Kyle Manzardo's Game-Winning Homer
Monday was a big night for the Cleveland Guardians as they defeated the Minnesota Twins, 4-3. And while you could certainly feel the emotion pouring out of the dugout late in the game, it was a postgame interview with their first year skipper that is lingering with fans.
Cleveland trailed Minnesota most of the game, until rookie Kyle Manzardo launched a go-ahead 2-run home run into the right field seats to give the Guardians their first lead of the night. Josh Naylor - who was standing on second base when Manzardo homered - stood with his arms raised high in the air, admiring the majestic blast from a powerful young hitter that is finally finding his sea legs at the big league level. Manzardo and his teammates celebrated in the third base dugout with an energy that can almost exclusively be found in post-season play.
While addressing reporters postgame, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt found himself choking back tears because of how much his team cares about each other and how evident that was in Manzardo's memorable moment.
"My favorite part was [Josh Naylor] at second base, standing there watching it, cheering. Waiting for him at home plate with a smile on his face. You know, that's the kind of stuff this team does," said Vogt as his voice got shaky. "I love these guys. They're so much fun to watch, they love each other, they work hard. That was an emotional night, and to see two teammates come together like that, that's powerful."
All season long, Vogt has talked about how tight-nit this group is and how they're always playing for one another. He has had this team playing with a playoff mentality since Opening Day. Sure, that's something that any manager can say about his team. But moments like the one Monday night give fans a glimpse at what Vogt sees every day - that his team is exactly the kind of group that is ready to put it all on the line for each other when the calendar flips to October.