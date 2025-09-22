Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians playoff path: Where does Cleveland stand with one week left?

The Cleveland Guardians only have six games remaining this season. Here's where they stand in their MLB Playoff race.

Andrew Sahatjian

Sep 20, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of game two of a double header at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of game two of a double header at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
With under a week left in the 2025 regular season, the American League playoff picture is absolute cinema. Division titles, wild card spots, and even the bye is on the line. Several teams are in do or die mode, with the best story being the Cleveland Guardians.

Here is where things stand, what each team needs, and how the final few games could reshape this playoff race.

Current standings and key teams

  • Toronto Blue Jays have locked up the AL East
  • Seattle Mariners are now leading the AL West, narrowly ahead of Houston
  • Detroit Tigers are grasping onto the lead in the AL Central, with the Cleveland Guardians closing fast

What's at stake and remaining schedules: 

Every game now matters. Here are who the top contenders play in their final six games since MLB teams now have six left before the post season begins. 

  • Guardians: Host Detroit (3), and then host Texas (3)
  • Tigers: At Cleveland (3), then at Boston (3)
  • Red Sox: At Toronto (3), then host Detroit (3)
  • Astros: At Athletics (3), then at Angels (3)
  • Mariners: host Colorado (3), then host Dodgers (3)

What this means for each team:

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) is late to tag the staling Minnesota Twins second base Kody Clemens (18) in
Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) is late to tag the staling Minnesota Twins second base Kody Clemens (18) in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Guardians: Destiny controlled, somehow the Guardians have control of their season. If they can go perfect to end the year, they are in the playoffs.

This late season, dramatic squad has somehow found themselves in position again to make a run. The Guardians bullpen, the starting pitching and timely offense has sparked some September delight. The series against the Tigers is crucial, based on how that goes they will either be the biggest Tigers fans outside of the Motor City or turn into Bostonians going into the weekend. 

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle (43) talks to manager A.J. Hinch (14) on the mound during a pitching change during the se
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle (43) talks to manager A.J. Hinch (14) on the mound during a pitching change during the seventh inning against Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tigers: Same thing as the Guardians, their destiny is also controlled. If they can beat the Guardians or sweep them in the series they will be able to likely win the division. If not, it could turn into a duel for the wild card in Boston to end the season. 

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrates the win against the Baltimore Orioles with outfielder Roman Anthony
Aug 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrates the win against the Baltimore Orioles with outfielder Roman Anthony (19) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Red Sox: The Sox hold tie breakers over each team including the Guardians. Since the Roman Anthony injury, they have lost a lot of their magic. Throughout the summer, it felt like guys such as Ceddanne Rafaela were turning into All-Star caliber players, Trevor Story looked like he was in his prime and the pitching staff was lights out, but as of late it has come crashing down. The Red Sox losing out could be another way the Guardians get into the playoffs. 

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Da
Sep 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) hits an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Astros: The Stros’ need help, losing tie breakers hurts them badly. On the flipside, they have the weakest of the remaining schedules by a lot. For the Guardians, Red Sox and Tigers, it would be best if they lost a couple and saw themselves on an early flight to Cancun for the summer. Getting swept by the Mariners this weekend was a killer for their playoff chances but they are by no means out. 

Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) and teammates celebrate after defeating the Houston
Sep 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) and teammates celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Mariners: The Mariners have surged and grabbed the AL West. Quietly, Seattle has become one of the most balanced teams in the league, pairing a young rotation with a lineup that has enough pop to win them games. Sweeping Houston was fantastic for their playoff chances. If they can take care of business against the Rockies, they should be able to just nab one off the Dodgers and make the playoffs.

The Guardians Final Test

For the Guardians, the math is simple: beat Detroit, and the door to October swings wide open.

The three game set against the triggers is essentially a divisional playoff round in disguise. Win it, and Cleveland not only gains ground, but hands Detroit crucial losses. Lose it, and the Central slips away and Cleveland falls into a messy wild card race that they want no part of. 

Andrew Sahatjian
ANDREW SAHATJIAN

Andrew Sahatjian is a Cleveland-based sports writer with a lifelong passion for football, baseball, basketball, and hockey. He played both hockey and football at John Carroll University.

