Guardians receive help from Red Sox, Angels to stay on top in postseason pursuit
Cleveland Guardians fans packed Progressive Field on Friday for a crucial showdown with the Texas Rangers. Unfortunately, things were ugly quite literally from the start.
Slade Cecconi allowed four runs in the top of the first, leaving Guardians fans stunned. Kyle Manzardo had a two-run blast in the bottom half of the inning to cut the score to 4-2, but it was clear the offense just didn't have it for the second night in a row.
Rangers starter Jack Leiter cruised through seven innings, allowing just four hits and striking out 10. While Cecconi did not allow another run after the first inning, the energy seemed to be zapped from the stadium early.
The Rangers tacked on three more for what ultimately ended up being a 7-3 final. That meant it was a night of scoreboard watching, with two games of particular interest to Guardians fans.
The first of those featured the Detroit Tigers taking on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Boston could clinch a playoff berth with a win, which was great news for Guardians fans. The Red Sox were not just going to lay down and lose at the end of the season.
The way that game played out was far more dramatic than the 7-3 game that took place in Cleveland. Detroit jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth, with Boston adding a run in the bottom half of the inning. By the end of the seventh in was 3-2. Then the Red Sox tied it up 3-3 heading into the ninth.
And in an act of absolutely perfect timing, the Red Sox walked it off right before the Guardians recorded their 27th out. Ceddanne Rafaela hit it to the deepest part of the park and the Tigers blew yet another game, helping keep the Guardians atop the American League Central via tiebreaker.
So while Guardians fans were upset about the loss, at least the Red Sox stepped up to essentially make the game a wash. This means the Guardians have a magic number of 2 to take the division. If they win today and the Tigers lose? That would result in a champagne celebration.
There is also the third Wild Card spot to keep tabs on in case the Tigers win both games this weekend and the Guardians struggle. That is where the Houston Astros come into play.
The Astros were in Southern California taking on the Los Angeles Angels last night and jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. But in vintage fashion, Mike Trout played hero for both Angels and Guardians fans by hitting two home runs, the second of which gave his team a dramatic 4-3 lead that would hold until the end of the game.
This means the Guardians clinch at least a playoff berth with a win or an Astros loss today. The only way Houston could jump Cleveland would be if the Astros go 2-0 and the Guardians go 0-2. But let's hold off on that worst-case scenario until today's games play out.
Guardians fans will be tracking the scores once again today, with some added drama. The Red Sox may rest their key players, making it easier on the Tigers. That game should also be final by the time the Guardians take the field, meaning a Tigers win could add extra pressure.
As has been the case all week, winning solves everything. That needs to be the only focus for Stephen Vogt's team against the Rangers tonight.