Cleveland Guardians Opening Day Roster Projection 3.0: Leaning on Young Hitters

As the Cleveland Guardians prepare for their final spring training home game on March 22nd manager Stephen Vogt and the rest of the coaching staff still have several roster decisions to make prior to the season opener on March 26th in Seattle and meet the require cut down to 26 players.

Do the Guardians open the season with 12 pitchers and 14 field players, do they carry more pitchers than field players or do they carry an even split? Will the recent injuries to Jose Ramirez, George Valera and Hunter Gaddis change plans? Will the spring training struggle of David Fry and Kyle Manzardo alter plans?

Starting Five

Vogt and Pitching Coach Carl Willis will most likely head into the 2026 season with a traditional five-man rotation. Leading the staff will be two bonafide number one starters in Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams.

Williams had a breakout season in 2025 starting a career high 31 games, 12 wins, 173 strikeouts, 167.2 innings pitched and a career low 3.06 ERA. Slade Cecconi is lock for the third spot in the rotation. The fourth and fifth spot will come down to veterans Logan Allen, Joey Cantillo and rookie Parker Messick.

Messick has had the most impressive spring out of the three and while he has options, he may have proven enough to stay up come cut down day. Cantillo might need to make the club coming out of the bullpen in order to avoid being waived.

Oct 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tim Herrin (29) throws in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bullpen

The backend of the bullpen is set as Cade Smith locked down the closer spot following the All-Star break last season. Smith proved to be one of the best closers down the stretch. Tim Herrin, Erik Sabrowski, Connor Brogdon, Shawn Armstrong are locks to make the squad. If Gaddis is healthy, he will make the squad if not he will be on rehab assignment.

Kolby Allard and Peyton Pallette are having strong springs and is making strides. If Cantillo doesn’t make the club the final spot will be between Matt Festa and Colin Holderman.

Batting Lineup

While the batting lineup will have familiar names to order of it will look a bit different come opening day. Steven Kwan will lead off for the fourth consecutive season and will make the permanent move to center field. In the off season, Kwan expressed his willingness to move to center field to help the club. Kwan has won four consecutive gold glove awards and will be searching for his fifth (and first as a center fielder).

Rookie George Valera will hit second and be slotted as the right fielder. Perennial All-Star Joe Ramirez will look to build on his Cleveland legacy, hitting third and manning to hot corner.

Kyle Manzardo will man first base and hit fourth looking to continue off a strong second half of the ’25 season. Rhys Hoskins will DH and hit fifth providing a right-handed power hitter the Guardians have needed the past couple of seasons. He will look to regain his form from his 2022 season which saw hit 30 homeruns and 79 RBIs.

Bo Naylor will start behind the plate and hit sixth looking to build upon a successful second half of the ‘25 season. Naylor made changes to his hitting mechanics last season and has demonstrated more explosive bat power and control.

Rookie Chase DeLauter will hit seventh and man right field. Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio will hit eight and nineth. Arias and Rocchio will switch positions with Rocchio moving to shortstop and Arias to second base. If Arias struggles early on look for the Guardians to promote Travis Bazzana from Triple A.

Bench players

Feb 26, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Angel Martinez (1) reacts after hitting a single against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Rounding out the field players will be Austin Hedges, David Fry, Daniel Schneeman and Angel Martinez. Schneeman, Fry and Martinez make the club over Nolan Jones, CJ Kayfus mainly due to the versatility as all they of them are utility players. Kayfus still has minor league options available and Nolan Jones played his way out of a roster spot this spring.

As the Guardians break camp and defend their American League Central Division crown, they have a great mix of seasoned veterans and youth that will provide excitement for the first part of the season.