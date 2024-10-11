Guardians' Star Jose Ramírez Makes Expensive Promise To MLB Analyst
The Cleveland Guardians find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. Most players would prefer to discuss that after extending the series. As for Guardians star Jose Ramírez, he offered up the chain around his neck when he makes the World Series in his post-game interview with MLB Network.
Now, Ramírez did spend time discussing what the atmosphere would be like heading back to Cleveland for Game 5 and even gave his prediction.
“He said he loves it, he can’t wait, and the fans are going to be electric,” said MLB analyst and former first baseman Yonder Alonso, translating for Ramírez. “One thing he understands is they’re going to be facing a tough pitcher, but they don’t care. He believes in his guys and himself that they’re going to come out on top and win this game.”
Ramírez has never been a guy that lacks confidence. When asked what pitch he hit home runs off, the third baseman often responds, “home run pitch.” The six-time All-Star was also chirping at his fellow honorees from the dugout about how they’re good hitters but not as good as him.
However, Ramírez surprised everyone when he mentioned making the World Series when asked about giving up his chain from MLB Analyst and former player Harold Reynolds.
“He said when he’s in the World Series, he’s going to give it to you,” Alonso explained to Reynolds, who requested the piece of jewelry.
Not only did the thirty-two-year-old mention that the Guardians were taking Game 5 of the ALDS, but they were going to move past the New York Yankees in the subsequent ALCS.
Some might think Ramírez should keep his mind focused on just the game ahead, but he’s not worried about that. He feels he can push the team to where they need to go.
When asked whether or not he was aware that he was a “cold stone killer,” he had a simple response.
Ramírez said, “Claro que sí.”
Yes, of course.