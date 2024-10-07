Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Star Named 2024 Hank Aaron Award Finalist

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez had an impressive offensive season this year.

Logan Potosky

Sep 28, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

During the 2024 regular season, the Cleveland Guardians offense ranked top-five in Major League Baseball in fewest strikeouts (1,196, fourth) and stolen bases (148, tied for fifth). It also ranked in the top half of MLB in home runs (185, tied for 12th), runs scored (708, 14th), RBI (670, 15th).

The driving force for this group this year, which won the 2024 American League Central title, was José Ramírez, who led the Guardians in nearly every major offensive category this season.

On Monday, MLB announced its 20 finalists for the 2024 Hank Aaron Award, which MLB.com says is "an honor that recognizes the most outstanding regular season offensive performer in each League." With a remarkable offensive showing Cleveland's six-time All-Star third baseman made the American League's list of 10 hitters.

In his 12th Major League season, Ramírez tallied career-highs in: games played (158), at-bats (620), home runs (39, tied), and stolen bases (41). He also ranked top-five in MLB with 118 RBI (third), intentional walks (tied for fourth), extra-base hits (80, fifth), stolen bases (fifth), home runs (tied for fifth), and total bases (333, tied for fifth).

A baseball player running the bases while wearing a red jersey, navy batting helmet, and red batting gloves.
Sep 28, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Additionally, the 32-year-old ranked top-10 in MLB in runs (seventh), doubles (39, tied for eighth), and slugging percentage (.537, 10th), and his 82 strikeouts ranked ninth among qualified hitters (minimum 502 plate appearances).

But with his power, speed, and plate discipline, Ramírez put together a year that was the first of its kind in MLB history. The Baní, Dominican Republic native became the first Major League player to record at least 39 home runs, 41 stolen bases, and 82-or-fewer strikeouts in a season.

Since the Hank Aaron Award's inception in 1999, Ramírez seeks to become the second Cleveland player to receive the AL honor (Manny Ramirez, 1999).

Published |Modified
Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Home/News