Guardians Star Named 2024 Hank Aaron Award Finalist
During the 2024 regular season, the Cleveland Guardians offense ranked top-five in Major League Baseball in fewest strikeouts (1,196, fourth) and stolen bases (148, tied for fifth). It also ranked in the top half of MLB in home runs (185, tied for 12th), runs scored (708, 14th), RBI (670, 15th).
The driving force for this group this year, which won the 2024 American League Central title, was José Ramírez, who led the Guardians in nearly every major offensive category this season.
On Monday, MLB announced its 20 finalists for the 2024 Hank Aaron Award, which MLB.com says is "an honor that recognizes the most outstanding regular season offensive performer in each League." With a remarkable offensive showing Cleveland's six-time All-Star third baseman made the American League's list of 10 hitters.
In his 12th Major League season, Ramírez tallied career-highs in: games played (158), at-bats (620), home runs (39, tied), and stolen bases (41). He also ranked top-five in MLB with 118 RBI (third), intentional walks (tied for fourth), extra-base hits (80, fifth), stolen bases (fifth), home runs (tied for fifth), and total bases (333, tied for fifth).
Additionally, the 32-year-old ranked top-10 in MLB in runs (seventh), doubles (39, tied for eighth), and slugging percentage (.537, 10th), and his 82 strikeouts ranked ninth among qualified hitters (minimum 502 plate appearances).
But with his power, speed, and plate discipline, Ramírez put together a year that was the first of its kind in MLB history. The Baní, Dominican Republic native became the first Major League player to record at least 39 home runs, 41 stolen bases, and 82-or-fewer strikeouts in a season.
Since the Hank Aaron Award's inception in 1999, Ramírez seeks to become the second Cleveland player to receive the AL honor (Manny Ramirez, 1999).