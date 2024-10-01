Guardians’ José Ramírez Had A One-Of-A-Kind MLB Season In 2024
So far this year, Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has been the driving force behind the team’s offense that won the 2024 American League Central crown.
He was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive year, and is more than likely on his way to a top-five finish in the AL MVP voting.
And while Cleveland’s 2024 regular season finale was canceled this past Sunday, preventing Ramírez from his last chance at recording the first 40 homer-40 steal season in Cleveland franchise history, the 32-year-old did join exclusive company this season.
In fact, his regular season performance this year was the first of its kind.
According to Luke Potosky on X, Ramírez became the first player in MLB history with at least 39 home runs and 41 stolen bases, as well as 82-or-fewer strikeouts in a season.
The Baní, Dominican Republic native ranked tied for fifth in MLB with 39 home runs, and fifth with 41 stolen bases. His 82 strikeouts also ranked ninth among qualified MLB hitters, and, per FanGraphs, his 12.0% strikeout percentage ranked fifth among this group as well.
Additionally, according to Potosky, Ramírez compiled totals that had not been seen in nearly a century.
With his 41 steals, 82 strikeouts (or fewer), and 118 RBI, he became the first MLB player to record these numbers since four-time All-Star Ben Chapman in 1931. The only others to tally these marks are Hall-of-Famers Honus Wagner (1901), Ty Cobb (1907 and 1911), and George Sisler (1920).
While Ramírez made individual history this year, he now looks to lead the Guardians to their first World Series title since 1948, as Cleveland’s 2024 postseason journey begins on Saturday.