Guardians’ José Ramírez Had A One-Of-A-Kind MLB Season In 2024

JOSÉ RAMÍREZ INFOGRAPHIC 📊



The Cleveland Guardians’ cornerstone had a historic 2024 season & has established himself as one of MLB’s best players since at least 2016.



Can he lead CLE to its first World Series in 76 years?#ForTheLand @CleGuardians | @mlb_agent | @JLEWFifty pic.twitter.com/N39wfkDEkB