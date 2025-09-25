Guardians vault into first place to complete historic comeback over collapsing Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians have actually done it. It took until September 24 and with only four games remaining in the season, but they have passed the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central standings. Yes, this is reality, even if Tigers fans feel they are stuck in a nightmare.
Wednesday night's win was less shocking than the one on Tuesday, but it was even more dominant. First, let's start with the facts.
The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Tanner Bibee was able to limit the damage. It only took until the bottom of that same inning for rookie George Valera to blast a home run to center field, just clearing the glove of Parker Meadows, giving the Guardians a 2-1 lead they would never relinquish.
Steven Kwan added an RBI in the fifth and a Jose Ramirez double in the seventh pushed the score to 5-1, leaving the scuffling Tigers visibly hopeless at the plate. Their fans are not faring much better on social media either.
The Tigers managed one total hit from the seventh inning on, in what was arguably the most important game of their entire season. They are going down with a whimper in what is a truly historic collapse.
A 15.5-game lead back in July is now a one-game deficit for Detroit. But all hope is not lost, as they hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Houston Astros for the third and final Wild Card spot. The Astros are in a skid of their own after losing 6-0 to the Athletics on Wednesday night. They are losers of five straight and are a game behind the Tigers in the Wild Card standings.
But will Detroit even win another game this year?
That is for the Tigers to figure out. Back to the Guardians, this historic rise to the top of the division is being compared to the legendary 22-game win streak back in 2017. But this feat is, arguably, better? Remember, the front office sold at the deadline. Steven Kwan was constantly brought up in trade rumors and plenty of fans thought Tanner Bibee's recent extension was going to be an albatross on the payroll.
The negativity lasted until September 5, when the Guardians showed some fight with a win over the Rays to get back to .500 at 70-70. Since then? They are 16-2.
But it is not over yet. In true Cleveland fashion, everyone is hoping to avoid jinxing this team that still has four games remaining. That starts with the series finale against the Tigers, who are still fighting for the division and their overall playoff lives.