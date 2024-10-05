'Ready For Anything:' How Guardians Are Preparing For Game 1 Of ALDS
First, the Cleveland Guardians patiently waited for their opponent as they played simulated games all week at Progressive Field. Once they found out they'd play the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS, they immediately started preparing to play their division rival in the playoffs.
The Tigers' bullpen presents unique challenges, with what the team calls "pitching chaos." Essentially, this just means the Tigers play a bullpen game and are unpredicted about which pitcher they'll throw on the mound next.
So, how do the Guardians prepare and game plan for something like this? Stephen Vogt said they will prepare for the Tigers just like any other series during the regular season while still being vigilant for in-game adjustments.
"Once that final out happened in Houston, we were able to put our focus [on the Tigers]," explained Cleveland's manager. "Our group, our coaching staff, and the front office analysts have done a phenomenal job preparing for our games all season long. Cadence doesn't change. Everything stays the same with how we've done it all year long. We know the Tigers really well, so this is going to be a really fun series to watch."
"I think it's just the normal preparation we always do. We're always prepared for anything that may come our way. Obviously, we're familiar with the Tigers' bullpen strategies that they've deployed. We'll be ready for kind of anything that gets thrown out way, and yeah, be prepared for anything," said Vogt.
This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Since April, the team has preached very intentional preparation and treating each series like the postseason. That plan is what got them here and helped them win 92 games, and it's that same strategy that will help take them deep into October, too.