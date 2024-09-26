How Will Guardians Use This Veteran Starter During Playoffs?
The Cleveland Guardians haven't officially started lining up their pitching for the playoffs. Having a first-round bye and getting a few extra days off next week certainly gives them a little more flexibility with their pitching staff in the final few games of the season.
However, Stephen Vogt and the coaching staff are going to have to make some tough decisions sooner rather than later. That primarily involves shortening the starting rotation to a three or four-man group for the playoffs.
Vogt was asked ahead of Wednesday's game about what role veteran pitcher Ben Lively could play in the postseason. Lively has been in the rotation all season, but Cleveland's manager didn't give a clear answer on whether that would continue to be his job in October.
"Ben has just been a really good pitcher for us," said Vogt. "We know he has experience coming out of the bullpen and starting. We know all of that. Ben's had a phenomenal year, and we wouldn't be here without him. So, we feel confident Ben's ready to handle any role that may come his way."
Where does this leave Lively and his potential impact in the playoffs? Based on what Vogt is saying here, Cleveland hasn't made a final decision. However, we could very well see Lively in a long relief role in the playoffs.
This could actually be a perfect role for Lively. As Vogt said, he has experience coming out of the pen, and having a reliable arm to pitch in the middle innings to bridge the starter to the rest of the relievers could end up being the difference maker in some games.
At the end of the day, we know exactly how this pitching staff will look until we actually see it when Cleveland plays in the ALDS in just over a week.