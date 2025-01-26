Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Guardians Top Prospect
Travis Bazzana has the potential to be a generational talent at the big-league level. This fact alone has every Cleveland Guardians fan wondering when he'll make his MLB debut.
Typically, Cleveland plays it safe with their top prospects and gives them time to develop in the minors before throwing them into the fire at the top level.
However, Bazzana is a different type of prospect, and the organization could treat him differently as one of how quickly he could move through the farm system.
Mandy Bell, Guardians insider and beat reporter for MLB.com, appeared on Foul Territory to preview Cleveland's 2025 season.
During the show, she boldly predicted that Bazzana would make his MLB debut at some point during the 2025 season.
"I do think at some point this year, he's going to be in the Major Leagues. Now, that's a huge jump for an organization that rarely rushes its prospects, but I think it's pretty telling they're starting to carve out that path for him by moving Andres Gimenez," said Bell.
"This is a path for Bazzana. I really do think he gets up here at some point this year. It's just a matter of, really, it's up to him and his production and how quickly he's knocking on the door and bursting it down."
Bazzana played only 27 games at High-A after being drafted, but there was a lot to like about him in that small sample size. He finished with a slash line of .238/.369/.396 and a wRC+ of 126.
As Bell mentions, how quickly Bazzana moves through the organization is going to come down to his sole production on the field.
The Guardians were eager to get Bazzana on the field and assigned him to the Lake Couty Captains just days after being drafted last June.
That said, it will be interesting to see where the organization assigns Bazzana coming out of Spring Training.
From there, it'll be up to him to show his value. But if all goes well, a 2025 debut certainly doesn't seem out of the question.