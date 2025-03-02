Insider's Update Will Likely Frustrate Guardians Fans
The Cleveland Guardians certainly made a lot of moves during the offseason, but they didn't exactly make a whole lot of impactful additions.
The Guardians traded a couple of mainstays in Josh Naylor and Andres Gimenez, and while they did sign Carlos Santana and acquire pitcher Luis Ortiz, they really didn't improve their roster. At least not at first glance.
So, will Cleveland make any other moves heading into the regular season in order to bolster its chances at another playoff run?
Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com doesn't think so, as he feels the Guardians are done spending in terms of adding new players.
“I think that boat has sailed. The free-agent shelves have been picked pretty clean," Hoynes wrote. "I would think if they spent any of the money they saved during the offseason, it would be on extensions."
While it's understandable that Cleveland wouldn't want to sign anyone else before the 2025 campaign begins, the fact that Hoynes stated that any money the Guardians saved would likely be spent "on extensions" is definitely a bit discouraging.
Does that mean Cleveland is already ruling out making any major midseason moves? Or would the Guardians stray from their modus operandi in order to strengthen their roster for a better shot at a World Series?
Keeping payroll low is very typical for Cleveland, so this should not come as too much of a surprise. However, the fact that the Guardians continue to avoid spending money is frustrating, especially after making it all the way to the ALCS this past year.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Have Clear Goal For New Pitcher
MORE: Guardians 2B Candidate Off To Strong Start During Spring Training
MORE: Surprising Pitcher Emerging as Rotation Candidate for Guardians
MORE: Guardians Pitching Duo Given High Ranking On Analyst's Top Relievers List
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Bullpen Vulnerable In Critical Area