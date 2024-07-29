Jack Flaherty Scratched From Start Vs Guardians, Indicating Trade
Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty has been scratched from his start against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, via Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
Sherman notes that the Tigers are protecting Flaherty in the event of a trade.
Flaherty is one of the top pitchers on the trade market ahead of Tuesday's MLB deadline, and the Guardians have been rumored as a potential destination for him.
The 28-year-old has gone 7-5 with a 2.98 ERA this season, allowing 83 hits while registering 133 strikeouts over 106.2 innings of work.
Flaherty has been particularly effective against Cleveland, pitching to the tune of a 1.50 ERA across three starts versus the Guardians.
With Chicago White Sox hurler Garrett Crochet seeming likely to stay put, Flaherty could very well end up being the best arm that gets dealt.
Flaherty broke into the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2017 and finished fourth in NL Cy Young award voting in 2019 after going 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA and 0.968 WHIP.
Injuries have derailed Flaherty's career ever since, with 2023 representing the first time he reached 100 innings since 2019.
The 2024 campaign has definitely marked a resurgence for the Burbank, Ca. native and it has made him one of the most intriguing trade candidates in the majors this year.
What makes Flaherty an even more attractive potential acquisition to a team like Cleveland is that he will be a free agent after the year, so the cost-conscious Guardians would have no financial obligation to him beyond 2024.
We'll see if Flaherty ends up changing uniforms by the end of the day Tuesday.