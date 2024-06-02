Jose Ramirez’s Hustle Difference Maker In Guardians Victory
One run.
That was the difference in the Cleveland Guardians' latest series victory against the Washington Nationals.
That single run almost didn’t happen though and it was an opportunity solely created by the hustle and heads-up base running from Jose Ramirez.
The whole sequence started in the bottom of the third inning with Ramirez hustling down to first base to reach base on an infield hit. Just a few pitches later, he stole second base setting up the game-winning run.
Nationals pitcher Mitchell Parker threw a ball in the dirt that Riley Adams couldn’t keep in front of him. The ball skipped toward the visiting dugout along the first base foul line and J-Ram saw his opportunity and went for it.
Ramirez put his head down and scored from second base on the wild pitch giving Cleveland an extra run. He never hesitated, didn’t look back once, or questioned his decision.
“As soon as I saw the ball bouncing there, my reaction was I’ve got to make it home,” Ramirez said through his interpreter Auggie Rivero. “Once I started to step on the base, he was still chasing the ball so that’s when I realized I had a chance to make it home.”
Stephen Vogt said he originally didn’t originally watch Ramirez make the turn. His focus was on where the ball was going to end up.
“I was watching the ball,” said Vogt. “I wanted to see if it was going to go into the dugout and all of a sudden I see a blur come out the corner of my eye and it was Josey. I mean, yeah, it was a really cool play.”
This play is just a reminder that hustle can win games whether it be in the first inning, third inning, or ninth inning. The presence of mind and baseball IQ Ramirez has is something that can’t be matched or replicated and it helped the Guardians secure their 39th win of the season.